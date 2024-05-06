How Nasdaq Stockholm Built ‘the Envy of Europe’

At a time when exchanges across Europe are struggling to draw investor interest, Nasdaq Stockholm is winning notice for thriving within the Nordic marketplace.

The story of that success was featured in a recent Financial Times story – “How Sweden’s stock market became the envy of Europe” – which focused on how policymakers across the continent are viewing the Nordic’s strong ecosystem, depth, and booming IPO market as a blueprint for healthy and vibrant markets.

This is demonstrated in the 501 companies that have listed in Sweden over the last decade – exceeding the cumulative total of IPOs in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain during the same period, according to the FT. On the investor side, there is increased confidence in the region, Nasdaq Stockholm has had the highest percentage of direct investments by households and the highest amount of equity holdings of insurers in the European Union.

Swedish stocks have also outpaced other European exchanges in terms of performance, according to the FT, with the primary index rising 85% in 10 years compared to 49% for the Euro Stoxx 600 and 17% for London’s FTSE 100.

Nasdaq Stockholm – which is part of the broader Nasdaq Nordic regional group alongside Copenhagen, Helsinki and Iceland – has had the most small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) listings in Europe for the last three years.

As the FT notes, a major factor in this success is the investment environment in Sweden, which has been supported by innovative regulations that encourage households to invest. But that’s not the entire story.

Here’s what else is behind Nasdaq Stockholm’s achievements:

A Focus on SMEs

SMEs are the backbone of every nation’s economy, and they represent 99% of all business in the EU. However, these companies typically enjoy fewer options for raising capital than larger businesses – they can take on debt or they can sell shares to private equity or venture capital firms. In most countries, public equity markets for SMEs are underdeveloped if they exist at all.

In Sweden, however, the Nasdaq First North Growth Market has created an active exchange that has served as an ecosystem for companies to grow with the benefits of visibility, association with the Nasdaq global brand, and robust demand from investors.

“Nasdaq's commitment to stay on the path of being a provider to SMEs is something that differentiates us versus other exchanges,” said Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq’s Head of Listings for Europe. “Many other exchanges have chosen to back away from these companies because they feel that supporting them doesn’t generate enough revenue and associates their brands with risk. We, on the other hand, have taken on that risk and that has resulted in us becoming an integral part of the ecosystem of financing growth and innovation in Sweden.”

Kostyál explained that micro-cap companies tend to fail at a higher rate than larger ones, but Nasdaq recognized that a well-organized market and an educated investor base could thrive amid access to a broader spectrum of risk-reward opportunities.

First North now has over 550 SMEs listed on the exchange, but Kostyál emphasized that equally important to the number of symbols is that Nasdaq has been able to help “a great number of companies raise capital in tougher times – capital to which they potentially would not have had access otherwise.”

“At the end of the day, we have been able to support innovation and growth through the public markets,” Kostyál said. “That’s innovation that in many cases would not have been funded and that now plays a significant role across different sectors.”

And that innovation has also served as a feeder for Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market, which has seen 130 companies transition from First North so far. “Many of those companies would not have been listed on our main market if we did not have the stepping-stone model in place,” Kostyál explained.

Despite this success, First North stands as the lone full-scale micro-cap market in the EU. Whereas interest in other similar marketplaces has waned in recent years, First North has seen strong support from both corporates and investors. “Looking back over the last decade, Nasdaq has done a very good job of keeping First North vibrant and that includes not just the banks, but the pension funds and the buy-side interest,” said Roland Chai, Nasdaq’s President of European Market Services.

Kostyál highlighted Nasdaq Stockholm’s commitment to standing by its SME marketplace even in tough economic climates: “We have shown that our belief in First North will stand the test of time, and this resiliency through macroeconomic adversity has ultimately contributed to the market succeeding.”

Building Trust with Investors

A key component of any successful exchange is establishing trust with both market participants and listed companies. For Nasdaq Stockholm, that has meant helping both sides of the equation understand the available opportunities resulting in retail participation on First North above 30%.

“We have been very successful at bringing investors and capital to the market,” said Chai. “Central to our thesis is that we're very good at bringing the corporate side together with the investor side — retail investors, institutional investors, pension funds.”

“The core to that is the way in which we've been able to help companies advertise and market to the risk capital that's available and provide the technology and also the democratized participation for everyone to grab a piece of that pie — while at the same time making it easy to understand the price risk of that,” he added.

Kostyál attributed the strong retail investor base to Sweden’s pro-investment public policies, and he noted that Nasdaq has embraced and capitalized on this environment, including through investments in financial literacy and education. Nasdaq also earns the trust of both investors and corporations, he said, because of its predictability and transparency when it comes to high-quality rules and trading models.

“We have been focused on providing education to investors about how to appropriately invest in micro-caps. In Sweden, you have a highly educated investor public who are willing to take risks on small companies and understand both the value proposition and the diversification risk,” Chai explained. “They are investing because they understand and trust the market we have built.”

“There's a high level of trust that comes from Swedish investors appreciating that while micro-caps may be definitionally more likely to fail, there is incredible opportunity,” he added. “Sweden has a rich track record of successful technology ventures and Nasdaq has been able to help drive the ecosystem to new heights because of our own tech heritage.”

Nasdaq Stockholm also enjoys the trust of large international investors in part due to Nasdaq’s globally aligned market platforms: “When a Citadel or another big American firm wants to trade on a Nasdaq market, they know how to connect and know that they get the same systems here in Europe as they do in the U.S.” Chai explained. “So the barrier for entry for offshore capital to trade on an exchange like Nasdaq Stockholm is much lower.”

Power in Partnerships

Nasdaq completed its merger with Nordic exchange operator OMX in 2008, after which it began running Nasdaq Stockholm along with Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Baltic.

These exchanges require a range of local partnerships as well as a cross-European approach to communicating about both value proposition and regulation, Chai said.

For instance, he explained, Nasdaq has pushed for Brussels “to invest in micro-cap markets to make sure they're more accessible, manageable, and provide that stepping-stone mechanism.”

And in Stockholm, the success of the exchange is owing in no small part to the other companies and firms Nasdaq works with to maintain a thriving investment environment.

“We're running this exchange for the Swedish markets, and everything we do is through partnerships,” Kostyál said. “So we have a good partnership with advisors. We have a good partnership with investors. We have a good partnership with the trading community. And so there's a continuous dialogue to ensure we're tweaking and improving the offering over time.”

Reflecting on the success of First North during a period when other micro-cap markets have faltered, Chai emphasized that its strength has come from “working with issuers to ensure that the corporates are owning the value proposition for risk capital, and spurring the overall ecosystem of advisors, accountants, and banks who support the whole IPO process.”

And local regulators and government are also an important part of that partnership.

“We spend a lot of time not only advocating for improvements,” Kostyál said. “But we're also advocating to make sure that policymakers do not disrupt what we have – making sure that everyone understands that it's important we maintain the strengths and the relevance of this market to support innovation, growth, and job creation.”

