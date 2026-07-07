How Nasdaq Nordic Markets Led Europe’s Listing Landscape in the First Half of 2026

The first half of 2026 has solidified a defining trend in European capital markets: when global issuers, growth companies, and international debt allocators seek liquidity and resilience, Nasdaq's Nordic exchanges answer the call.

Nasdaq led all exchange groups across Europe in the first half of 2026 with 25 total listings, including 13 IPOs. By leveraging its dual-tier structure—bridging the Main Markets for established giants in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki, and Iceland with a vibrant ecosystem for scaling enterprises—Nasdaq has transformed the Nordic region into Europe's premier hub for capital formation.

Notably, Nasdaq's Nordic exchanges set a high bar on May 29, when on-exchange trading in stocks, ETFs, and ETPs reached EUR 12.2 billion in turnover—the highest single-day level in the past 20 years. The same day also set a record for auction trading, totaling EUR 9.32 billion, the highest ever recorded in a single day across Nasdaq's European markets.

Sweden: The Engine of European Equity and Debt

Stockholm continued its reign as the leading equity listing venue in the European Union for H1.

The region's public markets demonstrated remarkable pricing confidence, highlighted by Silex, which emerged as the best-performing IPO of the half.

Beyond equities, Stockholm has matured into a leading European venue for international capital through high-yield bonds and sovereign debt. The macroeconomic backdrop in Sweden has experienced a dramatic reversal. Following an era in which the Riksbank held interest rates near zero and suppressed trading by purchasing government bonds, the central bank has raised rates and wound down its holdings. Annual government bond issuance, which stood at SEK 45 billion in 2023, surged to SEK 118 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed SEK 200 billion in both 2026 and 2027.

This surge in liquidity has propelled the broader fixed-income ecosystem. The Nordic high-yield market accounted for more than 17% of total European high-yield issuance volume relative to GDP, drawing major international issuers such as Germany's DSI Holding and TIER Mobility to list their bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm. Additionally, open interest in Swedish government bond futures jumped 40% over the past three years.

Capitalizing on rising geopolitical focus, Nasdaq Stockholm's Defense, Resilience and Infrastructure Bond Criteria—Europe's first voluntary transparency standard for EU- and NATO-aligned defense projects—is actively channeling capital into critical regional infrastructure, including Rheinmetall's manufacturing expansions.

Finland: Defense and Technology Lead the Way

Finland's listing activity in H1 2026 has been notable not only for its volume, four IPOs but also for the character of the companies coming to market.

Earlier in the year, Nasdaq Helsinki welcomed circular-economy company Lassila & Tikanoja and financial management platform Easor following partial demergers. In April, Auroora Group Plc, a Finnish compounder and industrial owner, entered the Main Market. In the final weeks of the half, Reaktor Group Plc, a Finnish technology consultancy with more than 700 employees and offices spanning Helsinki, New York, and Tokyo, filed for listing.

At the same time, Savox Communications Plc, a Finnish provider of critical communications solutions for the defense and public safety sectors, announced plans for an IPO and listing on Nasdaq Helsinki, with trading commencing on June 25.

Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki, described the first half of 2026 as a "defining chapter for Finland's capital markets."

“We are seeing companies from across Finland's innovation economy, from defense technology and critical communications to software and consulting, choosing to access public markets, and that diversity of sectors is a real sign of confidence,” Husman said.

“Finland's industrial base is strong, its companies are ambitious, and our role at Nasdaq Helsinki is to make sure the public markets are a natural part of their growth journey. The momentum we have seen in H1 gives us every reason for optimism heading into the second half of the year."

The wave of Finnish defense and dual-use technology companies accessing public markets reflects both the geopolitical realities reshaping European industry and the growing maturity of Finland's capital markets ecosystem.

Denmark: Building Momentum

The Main Market in Copenhagen welcomed three new companies in rapid succession.

Global aquaculture feed-solutions provider BioMar Group A/S went public on June 3, listing at DKK 108 per share and establishing a market valuation of DKK 10.85 billion. This milestone was quickly followed by BAR DJUS A/S on Nasdaq First North on June 9 and technical installation group InstallørGruppen A/S, which joined the Main Market on June 11 amid strong institutional demand.

"The three listings we have seen on Nasdaq Copenhagen in recent weeks are significant and a fantastic result—not just as numbers, but as proof that the market works when quality companies step forward and investor appetite is there," said Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, President of Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Kosakewitsch noted, however, that structural changes are vital to sustaining this momentum.

"We know what works—Sweden's equity savings account model, a flat capital gains tax rate, and pension funds that actively invest in domestic growth companies have driven a very different trajectory in Stockholm. Denmark has the tools, the companies, and the investor base. What we need now is the political courage to use them."

Celebrating 20 Years of Nasdaq First North

A fundamental pillar of the Nordics' listing leadership is Nasdaq First North,, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in the first half of 2026. Serving as the primary growth engine for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe, the market reached a historic milestone: more than 150 companies have now successfully transitioned from First North to the Nasdaq Main Market.

This "stepping-stone" ecosystem ensures a continuous pipeline of mature, highly regulated companies moving into the large-cap space.

Navigating the Future: The Launch of 'Nordic Compass'

To build on these successes and strengthen the region as a unified economic powerhouse, Nasdaq joined forces with major corporations and foundations to launch Nordic Compass. Collectively representing the world's 12th-largest economy, the initiative aims to increase competitiveness through cross-border harmonization.

Nasdaq is leading the Capital Markets workstream, one of the four core pillars alongside Deep Tech, Defense, and Energy.

Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm, emphasized the logic behind the initiative.

"The Nordic markets are the most homogeneous markets in Europe,” Kostyál said. “We have the same banks, we have the same owners, private equity... from an international investor perspective, they are looking at all of the Nordic markets. We can do this. It's in our own hands, and it's ultimately in service to a stronger Europe."

By building a standardized, frictionless ecosystem for entrepreneurs, Nasdaq Nordic closes the first half of 2026 actively rewriting the blueprint for continental growth and reinforcing its leadership position in European capital markets.