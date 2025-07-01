How Nasdaq Maintained Market Leadership in the First Half of 2025

Subscribe to Nasdaq+ for full access Exclusive content, detailed data sets, and best-in-class trade insights to rewrite your portfolio for tomorrow. Try it Now

With 2025 crossing the halfway mark, Nasdaq has already welcomed 142 IPOs for the year, helping companies raise a total of $19.2 billion along the way. Nasdaq has also marked the highest volume of listings and capital raise in the first half of the year since 2021.

Among those new listings are 83 operating companies and 59 SPACs, representing 86% of Nasdaq-eligible IPOs in the U.S. market, and extending Nasdaq’s leadership to 46 consecutive quarters. And despite a turbulent period for markets, Nasdaq’s IPO activity over the last six months was the highest in several years.

“Against an incredibly dynamic backdrop, the resiliency and smooth operations of our markets allowed us to deliver each and every day for companies and investors,” said Jeff Thomas, Nasdaq Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Listings. “We were pleased that the clear benefits of our technology and services enabled us to win more new listings over the last six months than in any period since 2021.”

Notably, Nasdaq’s first half listings have showcased the most exciting trends in the market – with AI company CoreWeave, cybersecurity leader SailPoint, Fintech heavyweight Chime, and crypto innovators Galaxy Digital and eToro joining the Nasdaq family.

In addition to the boom in IPOs, the first half of the year also saw 11 companies transfer their corporate listings to Nasdaq, bringing the total market value from exchange transfers to more than $3 trillion since 2005.

The 11 transferred listings totaled $271 billion in value and included Shopify, the largest exchange transfer so far this year, as well as consumer-goods brand Kimberly-Clark.

“Exchange transfers continue to build up momentum for Nasdaq: Last year we celebrated the 500th transfer, and this year we crossed the $3 trillion mark in cumulative market cap,” said Thomas.

“The key context for this milestone is that it’s only based on value at the time of transfer – in fact, we know that these companies have broadly enjoyed significant appreciation since joining our market.”

Many of the companies that recently transferred have worked with the Nasdaq team for years to understand who's buying and selling their shares: “When they have a question about what’s going on with their stock, they’re calling us,” said Thomas. Those interactions build relationships, he explained, and companies come to see the value in Nasdaq’s technology, marketing services, and unique index inclusion opportunities.

Other highlights for Nasdaq listings in the first half of 2025 include Nasdaq continuing to lead the U.S. market for IPOs in the consumer, healthcare, and biotech sectors, boasting a 100%-win rate in consumer and 89% in healthcare, with standout listings like Smithfield Foods and GLP-1 developer, Metsera.

In the SPAC space, Nasdaq maintained a dominant position with a 95% win rate for business combinations and hosted 94% of all eligible SPAC IPOs in the first half of 2025, raising $10.6 billion and featuring the year’s largest SPAC listing, Churchill Capital Corp X.

Nasdaq also reaffirmed its commitment to capital formation through a new white paper advocating for regulatory reform to modernize public markets.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Nasdaq’s data-driven IPO Pulse Index has ticked upward, following higher returns, valuations, and encouraging conditions for listing. That index has proven to be highly correlated with market activity six months out, and it incorporates both macroeconomic factors and internal Nasdaq data.

“We're excited about the pipeline of listings we have coming up, and we're looking forward to promising activity in the months ahead,” Thomas said.

