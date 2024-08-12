How Nasdaq and BlackRock Are Giving Everyday Investors Access to Digital Assets

The first Ethereum spot exchange-traded product (ETP) now lives on Nasdaq, a critical milestone in the progression of financial markets toward a digital future. The product is called the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF. It can be identified by its ticker symbol ETHA.

Longtime partners Nasdaq and BlackRock collaborated extensively, crossing both regulatory and operational hurdles, to successfully launch ETHA. The product has significant implications for the financial landscape as it grants investors further access to an additional cryptocurrency and blockchain within the trusted and regulated investment vehicle of an ETP.

To commemorate the occasion, Samara Cohen, Chief Investment Officer of ETF and Index Investments at BlackRock rang the Closing Bell at Nasdaq on July 25 alongside Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman and Nasdaq President Tal Cohen.

“The iShares mission is to be champions of investor progress, relentlessly pursuing better ways to invest for millions of people,” Samara Cohen said.

Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman, Chief Investment Officer of ETF and Index Investments at BlackRock, Samara Cohen and Nasdaq President, Tal Cohen

Removing Obstacles

“Investors will be able to incorporate Ethereum into their existing traditional portfolios for the first time, helping to decrease some of the difficulties and regulatory hurdles that may have delayed individuals, asset managers, and financial advisors from prior direct investments in Ethereum," Alison Doyle, Head of ETP Listings at Nasdaq, wrote on LinkedIn following the announcement.

Ethereum is a digital currency and global technology platform. Its programmable blockchain provides the technology infrastructure for various digital assets.

Building for the Next Generation

In her remarks, Samara Cohen recalled six months ago, when Nasdaq and BlackRock launched the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) product. "On that day, we were excited to be building a bridge between traditional finance and the digital assets world."

The success of IBIT has built the foundation for the recent ETHA launch. With two decades of experience and managing more than 1,400 ETPs globally, iShares is well-positioned to bring more dynamic fintech products to the markets.

There’s good reason to anticipate strong demand for such products. Gen Z investors are ascending, and 59% of them (as well as 57% of Millennials) are interested in crypto and digital assets, according to Nasdaq's 2024 ETF Retail Investor Survey.

"As current investors progress through their life, and new investors enter the market, ETF issuers and financial advisors need to pivot to meet the needs of 'next generation' investors," Doyle wrote in her LinkedIn post.

This squares up with Nasdaq’s mission. As Nasdaq President Tal Cohen put it during the Closing Bell ceremony, “Innovation within the financial markets is part of Nasdaq’s DNA.”

Digital Assets Are Growing Up

“ETHA is the latest in BlackRock’s multi-year digital assets journey and an exciting new beginning for investors who want access to Ethereum through the convenience of on-exchange trading,” said Samara Cohen at the Closing Bell.

Many market participants today want to trade more than just traditional stocks and bonds, as well as invest money into vehicles powered by new technology. The integration of digital assets into traditional finance allows market participants to further engage with a diverse range of investments.

“The iShares mission is to be champions of investor progress,” Cohen continued, "relentlessly pursuing better ways to invest for millions of people."

The launch of ETHA is an indisputable and significant step in that direction.