Honoring 250 Years of Service: Nasdaq Welcomes the U.S. Army to PHLX
Honoring 250 Years of Service: Nasdaq Welcomes the U.S. Army to PHLX

June 25, 2025 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Nasdaq Newsroom

Nasdaq was honored to host a special bell-ringing ceremony at the historic Philadelphia Stock Exchange (PHLX) to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, a tribute to its enduring legacy of service, strength, and sacrifice. 

 

As the nation’s first stock exchange, founded in 1790, PHLX played a pivotal role in the growth and development of the U.S. economy, and serves as a symbolic venue to mark this milestone, reflecting the shared values of resilience and innovation between the Army and the financial markets. 

 

The ceremony was led by Lieutenant General Jonathan Braga, Commanding General of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, alongside Kevin Kennedy, Nasdaq EVP and Head of North American Markets. Together, they honored the courage and commitment of the Army’s service members. 

 

Distinguished guests also included Miss USA, Army 1st Lt. Alma Cooper, who joined the celebration to recognize the dedication of nearly 1 million military personnel, underscoring the Army’s vital role in protecting the freedoms that fuel progress and free trade across all sectors.

 

The US Army and distinguished guests gathered at Nasdaq’s PHLX office in commemoration of the Army’s 250th Birthday.

