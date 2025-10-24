Honoring 250 Years of Service: Nasdaq Celebrates the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps

Subscribe to Nasdaq+ for full access Exclusive content, detailed data sets, and best-in-class trade insights to rewrite your portfolio for tomorrow. Try it Now

Nasdaq proudly commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, marking the official kickoff of Navy Fleet Week in Philadelphia with a series of events celebrating the shared legacy of service, innovation, and community.

Philadelphia holds a unique place in American history as the birthplace of both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and the home of the nation’s first stock exchange, Nasdaq PHLX, originally founded in 1790 as the Board of Brokers.

The celebration was led by Kevin Kennedy, Nasdaq’s Executive Vice President and Head of North American Markets, and Dan Carrigan, AVP of Digital Assets, alongside Navy and Marine Corps leaders including Rear Admiral Stephen D. Barnett, Rear Admiral Kenneth R. Blackmon, and Major General John F. Kelliher III.

The events included a ceremonial bell ringing aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, in partnership with the Philadelphia Stock Exchange (PHLX) followed by a visit to Nasdaq’s Philadelphia office where Nasdaq hosted the Sailors and Marines for an educational program on market operations and for fireside conversations focused on leadership and innovation.

Together, these events honored more than one million active, reserve, and civilian personnel who serve with courage and dedication, protecting global commerce and standing as a symbol of strength and unity across the seas.

Nasdaq is proud to stand alongside the Navy and Marine Corps. United by a commitment to innovation, leadership, and service, Nasdaq continues to advance the financial markets to empower investors worldwide.