Grupo BMV Partners with Nasdaq to Enhance Mexican Market Infrastructure

Grupo BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange group, which is the second largest in Latin America, has expanded its partnership with Nasdaq and is exploring the new modernization blueprint developed in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Next Generation of Post-Trade Platform

BMV is a fully integrated exchange that operates cash, listed derivatives, and OTC markets for multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income, and exchange-traded funds. They also provide custody, clearing, and settlement facilities, as well as data products for the local and international financial community.

BMV aims to accelerate the modernization of their post-trade infrastructure, which is already in process on Nasdaq technology. Overall, the exchange group believes this initiative will drive a future-ready framework and, in the long run, has the potential to strengthen Mexico’s financial market by fostering innovation, enhancing investor confidence, and promoting a more resilient financial ecosystem.

“Our post-trade technology infrastructure is undergoing a transformative evolution, with Nasdaq playing a pivotal role as our enabling partner, as we look toward the next decade,” said Jorge Alegría, CEO of Grupo BMV. “We are committed to driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and proactively addressing the evolving needs of our local and international customers.”

With the aim of driving improvements in efficiency, security, and resilience, BMV signed an agreement with Nasdaq in 2024 to modernize its post-trade infrastructure. The organization is currently transitioning from legacy in-house built managed clearing and settlement platformsto Nasdaq’s post-trade technology.

By integrating Nasdaq’s proven platforms, BMV is standardizing and consolidating critical post-trade processes across asset classes and markets, adopting advanced risk management methodologies, and implementing robust real-time monitoring capabilities.

Building on Continued Partnership

BMV and Nasdaq already have a history of working together to increase the transparency and integrity of its markets through robust industry-standard surveillance monitoring. Now, with Nasdaq providing post-trade technology to BMV's clearinghouse and central securities depository, the exchange group is evaluating a service delivery model to accelerate its transformation even further.

“We have been developing our own engines for trading, as well as risk management for the clearing houses and settlement services. We understand the difficulties of providing that service and providing support for every different platform,” said Alegría. “Nasdaq has the experience and the teams not only to develop the technology and update the technology but also in customer service, to provide all the support as an exchange provider for our customers.”

With the partnership of Nasdaq and AWS, who opened a data center in Mexico in January 2025, BMV is exploring the implementation of a service-based delivery model that could streamline its operations by enhancing automation, reducing operational risks, and enabling seamless system updates. They believe this approach has the potential to strengthen cybersecurity, optimize data access, and offer greater scalability to support their market growth ambitions.

The partnership expansion aims to help the Mexican exchange achieve their innovative vision for the future by making the country more accessible to global investors, drive sustainable growth of their market to be in lockstep with the country’s GDP and to help promote a more resilient financial ecosystem.

“BMV and Nasdaq, as an enabling partner, are setting a new benchmark for post-trade operations and paving the way for a technology transformation across Mexico and Latin America, driving greater regional integration and collaboration,” added Alegría.

A Cloud-enabled Future

BMV believes cloud infrastructure is poised to play a transformative role in Mexico’s financial sector, offering significant advantages in terms of flexibility, security, and scalability. As BMV moves towards further digitalization, cloud services could play a critical role in enabling real-time advanced data analytics, enhancing operational resilience, and supporting regulatory compliance.

The ability to leverage cloud-based platforms allows for seamless integration of new technologies and business models, providing greater agility in responding to market demands. All of these advantages are powerful in positioning BMV to further capitalize on a robust and diversified, global investment environment.

Interconnected Financial Hubs

This partnership is part of a series of new partnerships Nasdaq is rolling out around the world with AWS to help modernize the world’s markets and enable globally interconnected capital markets to promote transparency and enhance liquidity.

Nasdaq’s Nordic markets will be the first to adopt the blueprint alongside expanded modernization partnerships with Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Mexico’s Grupo BMV.

BMV will remain focused on incorporating Nasdaq’s new services and technology, in order to further its reputation as a trusted and essential partner in the global capital markets. Through this effort, they will pave the way for a technological transformation across Mexico and Latin America, driving greater regional integration and collaboration.

