Global Innovation Meets Global Capital: SK hynix Lists on Nasdaq

South Korean semiconductor giant SK hynix began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, completing the second largest U.S. share sale ever. This will help the global AI infrastructure connect their AI infrastructure to one of the deepest and most liquid capital markets in the world.

The Icheon-based company opened for trading at $170 per American Depositary Share, above its initial pricing of $149. Kwak Noh-Jung, President & CEO of SK hynix, celebrated the offering as a pathway to global investment.

"[Today's listing] opens a new door to investors around the world. Our ADR listing makes access easier. We are pleased to welcome a broader community of global investors to join our journey," he said. "We are here to build the future with you, and wherever AI goes, SK hynix will be there. The next chapter of SK hynix begins today, and we invite all of you to write it together with us."

Nelson Griggs, President of Nasdaq, welcomed the global pioneer to the exchange. “This historic listing is a powerful example of how global innovators use Nasdaq as an extension of their growth strategy to fund the massive infrastructure demands of tomorrow — and how Nasdaq itself is the home of the innovation economy.”

At the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, leadership from both organizations marked a strategic collaboration that extends well beyond a single transaction.

“Nasdaq is proud to support SK hynix as it expands its connection to the global investment community. Our relationship with the company began before the listing through our investor communication and targeting solutions, reflecting the broader role we play for companies – not only as a listing venue, but as a strategic partner helping them navigate global market dynamics, deepen investor engagement and grow on the world stage,” Griggs said.

Transformational companies are being built across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas — and the most ambitious among them seek access to the depth, liquidity, and visibility of U.S. public markets as they scale globally.

For SK hynix, a Nasdaq listing does not replace its home-market identity; it extends it — giving the company access to a broader global investor base, greater visibility among U.S. technology investors, and a listing platform aligned with the companies, capital, and infrastructure advancing AI forward.

"The United States is the epicenter of AI,” Kwak No-Jung added. “The customers leading AI innovation are here, the partners building the ecosystem are here, and the talent driving the industry is here. This listing strengthens our connection to all of them."

The listing is structured as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program, a financial mechanism designed to facilitate cross-border investing. ADRs are securities issued by a bank that represent a specific number of shares of a foreign corporation.

By trading on Nasdaq in U.S. dollars and clearing through standard American settlement systems, SK hynix's ADRs eliminate currency conversion barriers, time zone gaps, and local regulatory friction, allowing institutional and individual investors alike to trade the chipmaker seamlessly while maintaining the company’s home-market identity.

This capital milestone arrives as the global AI ecosystem enters a decisive phase. While the initial wave of AI investment focused primarily on software models and graphics processing units, experts now point to a capital-heavy race that the industry faces to resolve hardware bottlenecks. SK hynix sits at the center of this cycle, commanding nearly 60% of the global market for high-bandwidth memory — the specialized, ultra-fast chips essential for feeding data into advanced AI processors.

When companies are building the physical architecture of the future, they need market infrastructure built for the same ambition.

SK hynix's arrival on Nasdaq reflects the important role of public markets in supporting technology transformation and the exchange's central role in connecting global innovators with the world's most liquid markets.

Watch the opening bell ceremony here.

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