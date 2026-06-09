For Institutional Investors, the Digital Asset Toolkit Just Got a Lot Deeper

For investors who wanted to gain diversified exposure to digital assets, this required stitching together single assets or navigating fragmented markets, a laborious and manual process. However, that's changing, and fast.

The infrastructure around digital assets is starting to resemble traditional markets: index-based benchmarks, regulated derivatives, and products designed for portfolio construction rather than speculation.

That shift is also showing up in how investment managers are bringing products to market. In 2025, more than 30 digital asset-focused strategies were added to the Nasdaq eVestment database — the highest level since the prior peak in 2022. Notably, a meaningful share of these strategies are relatively new, indicating managers are entering the space earlier in their lifecycle rather than waiting to establish long track records.

The latest development comes from CME Group as they launched Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures. These new futures contracts, which began trading on Monday, June 8, add a key piece to what has quietly become among the more comprehensive digital asset product ecosystems in the market. These capital-efficient contracts are specifically designed to allow market participants to seamlessly scale their positions, hedge volatility, or capture broad-based crypto market momentum around the clock – all through a single, financially settled futures contract.

"The official launch of Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures gives investors a highly efficient, trusted tool to access a diversified basket of digital assets," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "Now live and trading 24/7, these contracts provide the round-the-clock flexibility that today's crypto market demands."

These contracts are based on the Nasdaq CME Crypto Index (NCI). The NCI measures the performance of a basket of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies. As of listing (June 8) these include bitcoin, ADA, LINK, ether, SOL, stellar lumens, and XRP.

That ETF launched last year and options on it went live earlier this year. Now, with futures, investors have access to a wide variety of strategic use cases: passive allocation, hedging, volatility strategies, and portfolio replication.

"As investor participation in cryptocurrencies continues to evolve, there is growing demand for benchmarks that reflect the broader market and are built with the same governance and transparency investors expect in other asset classes," said Sean Wasserman, Head of Index Product Management at Nasdaq. "The introduction of futures linked to the index is a natural extension of how index-based frameworks support market development over time."

Bitcoin Options Move Closer to Reality

Separately, the regulatory picture for digital asset derivatives continues to evolve. Last month, the SEC granted conditional approval for Nasdaq to list and trade Bitcoin Index Options — cash-settled, European-style options based on the CME CF Bitcoin Real Time Index (BRTI). The listing is subject to exemptive relief from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission

"We believe this innovation supports broader institutional participation while upholding strong investor protections," said David Barrett, Nasdaq's head of U.S. options.

Taken together, these developments point to a broader trend: the gap between how investors access traditional markets and how they access digital assets is narrowing. Futures, ETFs, options -- the building blocks that define modern portfolio management in equities and fixed income, are now taking shape with digital assets.

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