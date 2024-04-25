Five Takeaways from Nasdaq’s 1Q24 Results

On April 25, Nasdaq reported its first quarter 2024 financial results.

Nasdaq continued to deliver solid results, reflecting the growth profile and durability of the company’s business model.

Here are five key strategic and business updates from Nasdaq’s first quarter performance:

Nasdaq delivers another quarter of solid performance driven by double digit revenue growth in its Solutions businesses. Solutions revenue was $871 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $227 million or 35% over the prior year period, with 13% growth on a pro forma basis1, reflecting strong growth from Index and Financial Technology. Index achieves exceptional performance driven by record assets under management (AUM) levels and strong net inflows. Exchange-traded product AUM linked to Nasdaq indices reached record levels, surpassing $500 billion at quarter end. Market performance and $46 billion in net inflows in the trailing twelve-month period, including $21 billion in the first quarter, resulted in record quarter-end ETP AUM linked to Nasdaq indices at $519 billion. Financial Technology Division delivers strong growth and solid client engagement across its businesses. The division delivered revenue growth of 10% on a pro forma basis, in-line with the medium-term target provided at the company’s 2024 Investor Day, with strength across many areas of the business, as well as continued innovation in its product offerings. Since the formation of the Financial Technology division, Nasdaq has executed on six cross-sells, including one in the first quarter, highlighting the strength of its One Nasdaq go-to-market approach. Verafin continues to grow footprint among SMBs and launches new AI-powered copilot. Within Financial Crime Management Technology, Verafin achieved 24% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth in the first quarter, adding 28 new SMB clients. In addition, after an extensive Beta program, Nasdaq rolled out its integrated Entity Research Copilot in the Verafin solution to its client base of more than 2,500 financial institutions. Verafin’s solutions, combined with the integrated copilot, significantly improve investigator efficiency with up to a 90% reduction in alert review time compared to legacy approaches. Nasdaq launches first SEC approved AI-powered order type. On April 15, Nasdaq launched Dynamic M-ELO, the first SEC approved AI-powered order type designed to improve fill rates and create greater efficiency in equities markets. As a part of Nasdaq’s drive to modernize markets, Dynamic M-ELO analyzes more than 140 data points every 30 seconds on a symbol-by-symbol basis to detect market conditions and optimize the holding period prior to which a trade is eligible to execute.

