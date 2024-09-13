Financial Crime Is Holding Back the U.S. Economy, Says New Nasdaq Verafin Report

A newly released report by Nasdaq Verafin and an op-ed from Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman published in Fortune shed light on the alarming economic impact of financial crime in the United States, a nearly trillion-dollar issue that threatens the integrity of the financial system.

This economic impact report dives deeper into this emphasizing that without these fraud losses, the U.S. economy would have grown more than half a percentage point higher than it did in 2023—from 2.5% to 3.1%—and productivity would have grown by 0.4%.

The report also highlights the personal toll of financial crime, noting that 15% of American households, or 20 million, have been victims of fraud schemes, with an average loss of $575 per household. For many, these losses can be devastating, particularly for the 37% of households who struggle to cover an emergency expense of $400.

Total estimates for fraud losses in the U.S. surpassed $138 billion, with $127 billion attributed to bank fraud alone, affecting payment, check, and credit card transactions. This negatively impacts the financial services sector, with banks often suffering reputational damage and loss of customers.

Banks are on the frontlines of the fight against financial crime, and Nasdaq partners with more than 2,500 institutions in their efforts. But they can’t win the battle alone, given the complexity of the global financial system.

The new report and op-ed call for urgent, coordinated action, with a regulatory framework that embraces advanced technology that can detect network-wide patterns and make connections across data silos. This will require financial institutions, policymakers, and law enforcement work together and make this issue a top priority.

Fixing the problem could have serious benefits for the entire U.S. economy, as noted in the report by creating less inflationary pressure, stronger economic fundamentals, and more robust balance sheets.