Europe's Pivotal Role in Safeguarding Global Financial Stability and Fighting Financial Crime

European financial systems are confronting a $750 billion challenge that reveals the complex linkages between innovation, regulation, and criminal adaptability.

In a landmark report released this week, Nasdaq Verafin illuminates how the unprecedented complexity of modern financial networks helps to fuel global financial crime.

The Special Edition of the 2024 Global Financial Crime Report, Financial Crime Insights: Europe, offers a fresh, Europe-centric analysis, enriched with insights from anti-financial crime professionals across the region.

The report estimates that of the $3.1 trillion in illicit funds that flowed through the international financial system in 2023, Europe represents nearly a quarter of this massive economic challenge.

It also calls for European financial institutions to embrace collaboration and technology to fight financial crime, highlighting the unique opportunity for Europe to cement its position as a leader in financial crime prevention.

A Landscape of Complexity

The modern financial ecosystem is a web of remarkable intricacy. Rapid technological advancements, globalization, and increasingly sophisticated digital transactions have created a landscape that is simultaneously more connected and more vulnerable than ever before.

Today, criminals exploit new tools, tactics, and technologies to commit fraud, move money, and fund illicit activities, leveraging financial system complexities to evade detection.

This may take place in Europe, but the impact is global. “Criminals aren't bound by rules or borders or regulations, and so, there's no boundaries when it comes to criminal activity,” said Stephanie Champion, Head of Nasdaq Verafin. “European banks and financial institutions are currently working together and investing in fighting financial crime and Nasdaq’s new report illuminates the scale of this challenge.”

In 2023, $750 billion in illicit funds flowed through Europe’s financial system, equivalent to 2.3% of the continent's GDP. Meanwhile, scams and bank fraud totaled more than $100 billion in losses. Additionally, $195 billion in illicit flows moved across Europe’s borders, representing 26% of all money laundering activity in the region. “What we've learned, and what we continue to see, is that the financial industry is intrinsically connected,” said Champion. “What's happening in one jurisdiction is relevant to the other jurisdiction because of the interconnected nature of the financial system.”

Harnessing Technology to Safeguard the Integrity of the Financial System

As Nasdaq and Boston Consulting Group’s 2025 Complexity Report highlights, rapidly evolving financial crime threats interact with equally dynamic regulatory expectations. Banks are increasingly active innovators, constantly adapting to a complex, sophisticated threat landscape.

As the financial sector works to stay ahead of criminal networks, artificial intelligence is emerging as a powerful ally. A remarkable 74% of anti-financial crime professionals are proactively planning to increase spending on AI and machine learning in the next two years, with 83% exploring generative AI use cases.

For one example of AI in practice, Nasdaq Verafin has developed AI-powered tools that can automate daily compliance tasks, enabling organizations to concentrate on investigating serious criminal activities like human trafficking and drug trafficking.

“That allows our customers to really focus on targeted typologies and real underlying crime that has true human impact,” Champion explained, adding that this transforms compliance from a time-consuming checkbox exercise into a dynamic, risk-based process.

Fostering Collaboration to Break Down Institutional Barriers

The new report also reveals a promising insight into how financial institutions approach crime prevention.

“What we certainly experienced in our customer base is that they really put their differences aside with respect to being competitors,” Champion said. “They know that this problem can only be solved if we work together.”

Champion said she is also seeing a growing alignment between the public and private sectors on common goals and the prioritization of financial crime prevention—including regulatory changes that cut through complexity and strengthen financial institutions’ ability to share information.

In particular, the European Union's latest Anti-Money Laundering package includes an article specifically aimed at facilitating information sharing across sectors and across borders.

“We see a tremendous amount of momentum in these areas across Europe,” Champion said, adding that the continent now stands at a defining moment. Tackling the $3.1 trillion global illicit funds challenge calls for a unified approach, she said—one that blends cutting-edge technology, regulatory agility, and seamless collaboration.

Champion is confident that the region is up to the challenge. “We can do that through technology, through regulation, connecting banks together, through private-public partnerships. So we're in an ecosystem that really allows banks to work together in the fight against financial crime.”

To learn more about the scale and impact of financial crime in Europe read the full report.