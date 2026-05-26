Nasdaq's Ed Knight at City Week: A Strong UK Economy Means a Strong World Economy

At the annual City Week conference in London, a common theme emerged: Despite debate about the post-Brexit environment, London stands as one of the epicenters of the global financial system, and that the global economy is more interdependent than ever.

Edward Knight, Nasdaq's executive vice chairman, joined a panel to discuss that topic, along with speakers from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, World Bank, Saudi Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, and the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

In her keynote, the Lady Mayor of the City of London, Susan Langley, delivered the message that the financial community in her city is as strong and critical as ever—and not complacent.

“That’s good news,” said Knight in an interview afterward. “If the U.K. economy is strong, then the world economy is strong.”

A portion of the discussion focused on the state of the global economy, with concerns about the war in Iran but also tailwinds around the U.S. and Indian economies and the explosion in artificial intelligence.

Knight focused on detailing Nasdaq’s evolution over the last two decades, and particularly the last five years, in supporting the world economy. The company's identity, he argued, is no longer reduced to a stock exchange competing for listings. It is now a full-stack technology business that serves as critical infrastructure for markets around the world—supporting financial services companies in more than 90 countries.

"Competition, to the degree there is competition going forward, is around the quality of the technology, not where you're located geographically," Knight said afterward. “We don’t just add technology for the sake of adding technology. It’s got to have a defined purpose.”

He offered a few examples of that. When the current U.S. administration announced a new tariff program and market message volume surged to 80 billion in a single day, Nasdaq's systems handled it seamlessly. On financial crime, Nasdaq Verafin has built a consortium of banks that share data, using Nasdaq AI and cloud infrastructure to identify money laundering more effectively. A separate pilot with Saudi Arabia's exchange and the Saudi government is applying even more advanced AI to financial crime detection, and early results have been promising.

“We take very seriously our mission of being the trusted fabric of the world economy,” Knight affirmed later.

Another topic of discussion was competition for listings. Knight emphasized not viewing exchange competition as a zero-sum game. Nasdaq's position, he said, is that a healthier global economy benefits everyone, including the Nasdaq stock market itself. That’s why Nasdaq has positioned itself as a partner to European markets and institutions.

"We want all exchanges to do well," Knight said. "That means the world economy is doing well."