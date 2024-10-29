Behind the Wins: Learn how Nasdaq Leapt to 5th place in Chartis RiskTech100 Awards

Nasdaq made waves earlier this month as the company jumped into the upper echelon of risk and compliance organizations with a series of honors at the sector’s premier annual awards.

Nasdaq jumped from #18 to #5 in Chartis’ annual RiskTech100® global ranking just one year after acquiring Adenza and establishing its Financial Technology division. In addition to that overall honor, Nasdaq took home two awards for the top financial crime management service and the top regulatory reporting solution for markets and securities.

The announcement came ahead of the first anniversary of Nasdaq’s acquisition of Adenza.

“Nasdaq’s acquisitions, individually and collectively, provide comprehensive coverage of the transaction lifecycle, and are appropriately supported with a strong technology and service framework,” said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. “Indeed, the breadth of its capabilities has moved it into the top five in the risk technology space.”

Nasdaq’s pair of industry-specific awards highlight not only the breadth but also the depth of the company’s technology solutions for a range of customers.

Why Nasdaq won for Regulatory Reporting: Markets and Securities

This award reflects Nasdaq's robust portfolio of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, providing comprehensive coverage powered by innovative and modern technology to meet the evolving needs of financial institutions. According to Ed Probst, Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Technology at Nasdaq, the recognition is a testament to the company's dedication to continuous innovation and setting the gold standard across risk and regulatory reporting.

“This is a fantastic validation of our leadership within the fintech industry and reflects the relentless focus we have on innovating for our clients to simplify complex workflows, drive efficiency while improving quality and transparency. And now as part of the Nasdaq ecosystem we are able to do so much more for our clients,” Probst said.

The complexity of data and reporting requirements poses significant challenges for financial institutions. Constantly evolving regulations demand accuracy, timeliness, and completeness in reports, necessitating robust data management systems and processes. Navigating these intricate requirements, Probst explained, requires advanced technology and meticulous processes to ensure compliance.

Nasdaq AxiomSL stands out by offering a unique blend of technology and expertise that empowers organizations to manage data effectively and comply with regulatory standards.

“The cloud-based nature of AxiomSL is a core feature because it allows for rapid deployment and scalability. This ensures that organizations can quickly adapt to regulatory changes without significant disruptions to their operations,” Probst said, adding that the focus on cloud technology also enhances data security and accessibility.

Customers choose Nasdaq AxiomSL's category-leading solution because it offers more than just compliance. It delivers valuable insights and analytics that help businesses make informed decisions, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate risks. Leveraging AxiomSL’s capabilities gives businesses a competitive edge, allowing them to navigate the complex regulatory landscape effectively.

Looking ahead, Nasdaq plans to continue to build on AxiomSL’s rich functional capabilities by layering in advanced automation and analytics powered by AI. Probst noted “Our focus is on delivering more capabilities to the user community to simplify the process of navigating vast sets of regulations, and ever-increasing data volumes. And in doing so we will drive improved controls and efficiency for our clients. Why Nasdaq Won for Managed Services: Financial Crime Nasdaq Verafin's consistent dedication to combating financial crime helped the company take home the Chartis RiskTech100 award for best Managed Services: Financial Crime.

“Over two decades we developed a proven comprehensive suite of anti-money laundering and fraud detection solutions for a growing customer base of more than 2,500 financial institutions including community and regional banks and credit unions, and Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks and credit unions,” said Stephanie Champion, Nasdaq Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Verafin. “This recognition underscores Nasdaq Verafin's unwavering commitment to keeping our customers on top of regulatory requirements and ahead of emerging financial threats.”

Nasdaq’s deep domain expertise in financial crime technology has enabled the company to continuously deliver innovative solutions to help banks proactively prevent fraud and detect illicit activity, Champion explained, adding that Nasdaq Verafin leverages targeted analytics with artificial intelligence and machine learning to help banks improve compliance processes and detect illicit activities effectively.

A crucial differentiator, Champion said, is Nasdaq Verafin’s consortium data approach, which analyzes network-level data across institutions, detecting payments fraud and preventing losses from scams by providing insights that individual institutions might miss.

Financial crime's impact is vast, with estimates from Nasdaq’s recent Global Financial Crime Report indicating that $3.1 trillion in illicit funds flowed through the global financial system in 2023 – not to mention nearly half a trillion dollars in fraud losses. This crime weakens economies, exploits the vulnerable, and threatens the integrity of the financial system. Financial crime victims include elderly persons targeted by scams, women and children sold into the sex trade, and those fleeing poverty or war. Strengthening anti-money laundering efforts can enhance bank balance sheets, increase customer trust, and boost the stability and resilience of the financial system.

Nasdaq Verafin's experience has built a deep understanding of the complexity of anti-money laundering and financial crime categories and regulations, the unique workflows and needs of financial crime investigators, as well as the technology and data that is needed for solutions to be effective. According to Champion, this focus on financial crime has allowed them to develop, refine, and scale solutions that identify a wide range of criminal patterns. From check fraud to money mules and crime ring activity, Nasdaq Verafin continuously innovates to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its programs, safeguarding the global financial system.

Looking ahead, Nasdaq continues to spearhead innovation in financial crime management technology.

“When you spend two decades combating financial crime, it becomes second nature to think: What’s next? What’s the next threat? What’s the next solution needed to mitigate it?” Champion said.

One area of focus is leveraging the latest advances in generative AI through Entity Research Copilot, automating daily workflows for banks and enhancing efficiency. Enhancements to their Targeted Typology Analytics have introduced new detection capabilities for terrorist financing and drug trafficking.

And, in the fraud space, Nasdaq Verafin is expanding its consortium data set to larger institutions and global markets to drive innovation and help identify scams and root out money mules schemes across institutions and borders.