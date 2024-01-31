5 Takeaways from Nasdaq’s 4Q23 Results

On Jan. 31, Nasdaq reported its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

Nasdaq’s solid performance for the year was underpinned by organic growth and strategic investments. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Nasdaq achieved a major milestone, realizing net revenues of $1.1 billion, the first time the company has surpassed the billion-dollar net revenue threshold in a quarterly period.

Here are five key strategic and business updates from Nasdaq’s fourth quarter and full-year performance:

1. Nasdaq completed its transformative acquisition of Adenza. Nasdaq successfully closed its acquisition of Adenza, a provider of mission-critical risk management, regulatory reporting, and capital markets technology, on November 1, 2023. The acquisition enhances Nasdaq’s technology solutions, further expanding the company’s complementary solutions across capital markets infrastructure and compliance. Under the Nasdaq brand, Adenza continued its new logo wins and cloud progress in the fourth quarter following the closing.

2. Verafin realized a breakthrough year in its move up-market. With one additional Tier 1 bank signed in the fourth quarter, Verafin brought its total number of Tier 1 bank clients signed in 2023 to three. Verafin’s breakthrough year in its up-market strategy coincides with continued penetration of small-to-medium banks, with 100 new customers added in the quarter and 237 for the full year.

3. Nasdaq’s Market Technology business continued to expand its footprint across Latin America with significant client wins. Nasdaq continues to grow its efforts to provide mission-critical market infrastructure technology to markets across Latin America, signing several key clients in 2023 across the region. These include a new partnership with nuam exchange, the product of a merger of the Santiago, Lima, and Colombia stock exchanges, and the expansion of Nasdaq’s existing partnership with BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

4. Nasdaq remained the premier listings venue among U.S. Exchanges. For the fifth consecutive year, Nasdaq led U.S. exchanges in terms of both number of IPOs and proceeds raised. Nasdaq had an 81% win rate for operating company IPOs across 2023, with 103 U.S. operating company IPOs that raised more than $11 billion in proceeds. During the year, three of the five largest U.S. operating company IPOs by capital raised chose to list with Nasdaq: Arm, Instacart, and Nextracker.

5. Nasdaq’s Index business ends 2023 with strong assets under management (AUM) growth. In 2023, exchange-traded products (ETPs) linked to Nasdaq indices realized $31 billion of net inflows, ending the year at a record $473 billion in assets under management. In addition, Nasdaq supported its clients in launching 83 new products linked to Nasdaq indices, underscoring the firm’s ability to bring to market robust and demand-driven solutions for today’s investors.

