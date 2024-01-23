5 Impactful Quotes from Nasdaq’s Report on Cloud Adoption Among FMIs

Financial market infrastructures (FMI) have approached cloud deliberately and through a risk-based lens—but adoption is steadily growing and evolving. Driving this shift is the realization among FMIs that if they want to keep up with regulatory and participant demands, they must modernize their internal systems.

Nasdaq’s new report, “State of Play: Cloud Adoption Among Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs) in 2024 and Where It’s Heading,” highlights the increasing adoption of cloud tech among FMIs, who are using it to foster innovation, improve efficiency, and enhance resilience in capital markets. The top takeaway is that FMIs are beginning to see how cloud technology can support mission-critical trading and post-trade workloads, as well as position them for future business opportunities.

Below are five quotes from the paper that encapsulate the report’s insights:

1. Keeping Up With AI

“The future is coming quickly for FMIs, and the economy at large, as AI/ML promises to unleash a torrent of innovation. This presents several opportunities, such as supercharged analytics, new efficiencies, and new revenue streams, but it also presents a challenge for FMIs in how they approach infrastructure in a way to support new technologies and, more importantly, evolving ecosystems.”

As promising as AI is, it can’t be implemented effectively on old systems. If FMIs don’t want to be left out in the cold on the AI trend, they need to quickly but thoroughly onboard appropriate cloud systems.

2. Easing Post-Trade Workloads

“For post-trade workloads and many cases of trading, the cloud is increasingly becoming the primary choice of deployment as resiliency models are established and regulatory views solidify.”

The industry is increasingly coalescing around operational models to handle ever-changing regulations and resilience requirements. Cloud technology allows companies to meet these demands in a scalable and efficient fashion.

3. FMIs Falling Behind

“Extended utilization of third-party infrastructure has been hampered by regulatory readiness, Cloud Service Provider (CSP) capabilities, and the impact of change across the stakeholder universe. This, in turn, has limited FMIs’ ability to drive convergence in standards and develop cloud-attuned operational models, complicating ROI generation and possibly putting them on the backfoot as participants and capital markets evolve around them.”

While many FMIs have wanted to utilize third-party technology, a variety of factors have slowed adoption. This has not only limited FMIs’ ability to keep up with technological changes but also has made it difficult for them to compete in the market.

4. Freeing Up Resources

“As FMIs become increasingly comfortable with third-party service in their ecosystem, we also expect the utilization of platform services to increase, unlocking resources currently tied into developing, deploying, and managing complex application stacks.”

A transition to using more third-party platforms like the cloud will help FMIs streamline their operations and optimize resource allocation. Automation can free up staff and resources to direct toward actual revenue-generating activities.

5. Everyone Benefits

“Third-party services offer FMIs a more streamlined pathway to meeting the demands of participants, such as better analytics to improve functions like execution quality. Leveraging the expertise and scale of third-party providers could help FMI operations across the value chain and reduce friction in user experiences.”

The entire market ecosystem benefits when FMIs are running more smoothly. Integrating the cloud should help FMIs offer better analytics and execution quality for market participants. This will help improve the experience of those working in FMIs, as well as those they serve.

Read the full report here.