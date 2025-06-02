40 Years of Options Trading: How Nasdaq Stockholm Transformed Nordic Markets

As Nasdaq Stockholm celebrates the 40th anniversary of its options market, it’s worth reflecting on the historic moment when derivatives trading began in the Nordics.

What started as a small operation has matured into a powerhouse marketplace serving investors across the region and beyond.

"The derivatives market has been fundamental to establishing the Nordics as the most advanced financial markets in Europe,” said Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm. “It’s created incredible opportunities for both private and institutional investors.”

Simple Beginnings

On Wednesday, June 12, 1985, a small team gathered anxiously around a trading screen in Stockholm to witness history. At 11:23 am, the first broker called in their order at what was then called OM (Optionsmäklarna or “Options Broker”). OM’s founder, Olof Stenhammar, couldn't resist being part of the moment. "At 11:00, I entered a buy order for my broker for a November option in Volvo, and I heard Anders Jordansson at the broker's desk shout that someone had made a trade, our first one,” said Stenhammar.

“Though the operation was computerized from the beginning, when we started receiving larger block orders and orders associated with different conditions, we understood we had to find another way to handle them,” said Stenhammar.

“The smaller orders were handled by newly developed software, but the larger block orders were first handled by a basic notepad that was handed around. Quite quickly, this was replaced by larger flipboard pages hanging from a clothesline. Finally, the walls were covered with whiteboards, which worked surprisingly well,” said Per Fröling, Senior Director and Project Manager at Nasdaq.

Hitting Milestones

It would’ve been hard at the time to predict that the derivatives market would eventually become a prime component of the Nordic marketplace.

Alessandro Romani, Vice President, Head of Equity Derivatives Products at Nasdaq, has an insider perspective on the development of derivatives trading over the years. For one, he pointed to an important occasion just a few years after the 1985 stock options launch: the introduction of index derivatives trading.

During major financial crises over the years, the derivatives market has always offered liquidity to the markets, Romani noted.

He mentioned the 2001 dot-com/IT bubble, 2008 financial crisis, Covid outbreak, and even recent market volatility in April 2025. This reliability has helped cement Stockholm's position as a global financial center, he said.

Romani also discussed how the popularity of the derivatives market has risen and fallen along with popular companies and trends.

"In the early 2000s, our volumes were significantly bigger than they are today," said Romani. "There was a lot of interest in names like Ericsson and Nokia, who were spearheading the global mobile telephone revolution. Similar to the internet boom, social media revolution, and today's AI transformation; it was a golden era for us as an exchange."

In 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm introduced another innovation: ESG derivatives. "These contracts are based on an index that applies an ESG methodology. This was in response to the rise in interest in sustainable investments from institutional clients," Romani explained. "We were the very first exchange globally to launch such products, and we were followed by other exchanges."

Nasdaq Stockholm has continued to innovate to provide investors with new products, most recently with the introduction of custom baskets futures which provide investors with tailored exposure to global equities as well as security of exchange trading and central counterparty clearing on Nasdaq Nordic.

Evolving the Nordic Markets

Over the last four decades, the options market has undergone significant technological transformation.

What started as local Swedish trading expanded to cover the entire Nordic region, adding Danish, Finnish, and Norwegian markets.

"We went through a number of modernization efforts with our trading technology, with some major upgrades where we modernized the trading and clearing infrastructure," said Romani. "This meant higher performance, higher throughput, lower latency, and more services and trading functionalities being added."

What began as proprietary trading technology for Sweden's options market transformed into OM's international business opportunity, as exchanges worldwide recognized and adopted the advanced systems originally developed for the Nordic derivatives market. This advanced technology was also a major benefit to Nasdaq when it acquired OM in 2008.

“Part of Nasdaq’s transformation into a fintech company owes to that acquisition,” said Romani. “The heritage of not only running the derivatives market locally here in the Nordics but also having developed leadership as a technology provider brought crucial experience into the Nasdaq fold.”

The development of the derivatives market has also helped advance the sophistication of the investor community in Sweden and across the Nordic region, said Romani.

"This contributed to making the market, specifically the Swedish market, one of the most advanced when it came to equity investing culture,” Romani said.

He pointed out that the progress of the Nordic markets—driven partially by derivatives trading—is serving as a blueprint for Europe in developing its capital market ecosystem.

What’s Next for Nasdaq Stockholm

Education has been a cornerstone of the Stockholm marketplace since its inception. Those who founded the company recognized early on that they needed to explain options to the uninitiated and start educating traders on best practices and strategies.

“Now derivatives are a natural part of the Nordic financial system,” said Fröling.

But Fröling mentioned challenges remain in attracting institutional and retail investors to the options market. “There are still some hurdles to investors easily trading derivatives contracts in the same way they do individual stocks. That’s why we need to keep investing in financial literacy.”

That’s why current initiatives like the Nasdaq Derivatives Academy , which helps educate the next generation of investors, are so important. As the derivatives market enters its fifth decade, this commitment to education and innovation remains central to Nasdaq Stockholm's approach.