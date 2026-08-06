The Search for New Measures of Value in the AI Era

For decades, the formula was simple: sell software to more people, grow revenue. Artificial intelligence (AI) breaks that formula.

For investors and market observers, AI is changing the way software companies define their value proposition. Software usage historically expanded in line with headcount; as businesses grew and hired more employees, software revenue increased accordingly.

However, in the new agentic era, the push is to amplify the productivity of each individual, not to add more users. Now, one finance professional can potentially run an AI agent to automate profit and loss statements, cash flow analysis, and bookkeeping tasks that used to occupy an entire team. The human is still there, but the leverage is fundamentally different.

While the shift is logically straightforward, quantifying that value creation is another matter entirely.

Three Eras, Three Ways of Telling the Story

To understand why software metrics are changing, it helps to examine how each generation of software created value and how the metrics used to evaluate performance evolved alongside it.

Source: Nasdaq Economic Institute. ARR = Annual Recurring Revenue; NRR = Net Revenue Retention.