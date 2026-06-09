AI Is Enabling More Entrepreneurship

You don't need a venture capital check to start a business with AI. Increasingly, you just need a $200-per-month AI subscription and an idea.

That's what the U.S. business application data is increasingly suggesting.

Since early 2025, new business applications have accelerated, and the timing lines up almost perfectly with the rapid improvement in generative AI tools and the arrival of agentic coding.

These applications aren't for the next big AI startup. They're solo entrepreneurs, freelancers, and side-hustlers who finally have the tools to make their business ideas viable thanks to low-cost AI tools.

Rise in new, one-person companies coinciding with improving AI tools

The Census Bureau tracks monthly applications for new businesses in the U.S. and splits them into two buckets.

"High-propensity" applications are those most likely to eventually hire employees (dark blue area) –like a new restaurant, a small manufacturing firm, or a professional services company. These are the businesses that economists traditionally watch as a barometer of entrepreneurial activity.

"All other" applications are everything else (light blue area): mostly one-person companies (sole proprietors, single-member LLCs, independent contractors, and eveneBaysellers), but also simply those not indicating hiring plans at least for the next year or planned wages. So these are businesses that may or may not put anyone on the payroll beyond the founder, but they still represent real economic activity.

There have been two notable level shifts in applications in recent years.

The first was during Covid, when a wave of new entrepreneurs emerged from the disruption of the pandemic – and this was driven both by the high propensity and all other groups.

The second started in early 2025, and the acceleration in business formation has come almost entirely from those one-person companies – their applications are up over 20%, while high-propensity applications are nearly flat.

Chart 1: The step up in business applications almost entirely driven by one-person companies

So what changed?

We think the timing points squarely at AI – specifically, the step-change in GenAI capability that arrived with agentic coding tools in early 2025.

These tools don't just autocomplete code. They can handle multi-step tasks autonomously: building a website, writing product descriptions, managing customer emails, generating marketing content – tasks that used to require hiring someone.

Sectors with more AI adoption seeing more business application growth

To test that hypothesis, we broke the application data down by sector and mapped each sector to its AI adoption rate.

The result? Since February 2025, nearly half of the increase in monthly “all other” business applications is now coming from high AI-adoption sectors (green area).

These are sectors (tech, finance, professional services, etc.) where an AI-augmented solo operator can now do the work that previously required a small team.

Notably, the results are very similar when aggregating sectors based on AI exposure (not shown) – a measure that looks at what share of tasks in each occupation can be completed at least 50% faster by an LLM alone, or with basic scaffolding, without loss in quality.

Chart 2: High AI-adoption sectors driving half of monthly growth in solo business applications

There's an important asterisk, though.

Until recently, the majority of the growth came from the medium-adoption sectors (dark blue area), with the bulk of that attributable to the Retail sector – and it’s likely unrelated to AI. The American Rescue Plan Act lowered the IRS reporting threshold for platforms like eBay, Etsy, and Venmo from $20,000 in 2022 to $2500 by 2025, pushing many casual sellers to formalize as businesses. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) subsequently reversed that change in mid-2025, which may explain the more recent moderation in that tier.

So while the bump is real, it’s likely more of a tax-reporting artifact than an AI signal.

Regardless, it’s clear that monthly business applications in the high-adoption sectors have been steadily increasing since February 2025.

High AI-adoption sectors have also been the most productive since 2005

Beyond being an interesting fact about AI’s growth, it potentially matters for the economy because sectors with the highest AI adoption rates also happen to be the most productive sectors in the U.S. economy – by a wide margin, and over a long time horizon.

Over the last 20 years, productivity – measured as real gross value added per employee – in the high-adoption sectors has grown at a 2.2% annual pace (green bar), compared to 1.6% in the medium-adoption sectors (dark blue bar) and negative 0.1% in the low-adoption sectors (light blue bar).

While the difference between 2.2% and 1.6% may seem small, over the course of 20 years it amounts to 56% growth for the high-adoption sectors vs. 39% for the medium-adoption sectors.

Chart 3: High AI-adoption sectors have averaged 2.2% annual productivity growth since 2005

It makes sense that these are the same sectors where AI is spurring new business formation because they're also the sectors where the underlying economics of AI assistance are most powerful, and where the gains from automation compound over time.

When a new business forms in a high-productivity sector, it adds disproportionately to economic output relative to the number of people involved. A solo consultant armed with AI tools producing the output of a small team is exactly the kind of productivity story that shows up in the GDP data years later.

It’s early, but AI is lowering the cost to start a business

Still, we’re clearly in the early innings here.

Agentic coding has been widely available for barely more than a year. The full complement of AI tools that will be routine for solo entrepreneurs in 2027 or 2028 doesn't exist yet.

But the data suggests something important: AI is unlocking the marginal entrepreneur.

These aren't the hot new startups. They're people whose business idea used to be viable in concept but not in practice – because executing it required an employee or two, which is expensive, legally complex, and operationally demanding. GenAI dramatically lowers that threshold.

And since those new businesses are clustering in the economy's highest-productivity sectors, the ripple effects could be meaningful. More businesses competing in high-productivity sectors means more innovation, more output per worker, and – if history is any guide – a real boost to U.S. productivity growth over time.

If that trend continues, it provides an additional productivity channel for AI that may have gone overlooked so far. It won’t just be large companies automating their workflows, but also hundreds of thousands of small ones that wouldn't have existed otherwise.