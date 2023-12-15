ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) Price Target Increased by 860.00% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has been revised to 24.48 / share. This is an increase of 860.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,219.32% from the latest reported closing price of 0.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZyVersa Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVSA is 0.00%, a decrease of 73.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 329.88% to 1,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 981K shares representing 78.86% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 123K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company.

Cowen And Company holds 50K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 17K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company.

