ZyVersa Therapeutics Publishes Data Supporting Potential Of Its Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

(RTTNews) - ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA), a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, announces newly published data supporting the potential of its Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 to slow the progression of Parkinson's disease.

Published in npj Parkinson's Disease, a peer-reviewed journal from Nature, the study presents groundbreaking findings from researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

The research demonstrates that IC 100 blocks microglial inflammasome activation and reduces neurotoxic alpha-synuclein accumulation, both key contributors to PD progression.

"These are the first data to link ASC speck assembly, NLRP1 inflammasome activation, and alpha-synuclein aggregation in neurons of Parkinson's disease patients," said Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President. "IC 100, which unlike NLRP3 inhibitors, targets ASC, ASC specks, and multiple types of inflammasomes, blocked microglial NLRP1 inflammasome activation and reduced alpha-synuclein accumulation. These results strengthen our belief in IC 100 as a potential disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson's, and we're preparing to initiate proof-of-concept studies in animal models later this year."

