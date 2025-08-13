ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) reported Loss for second quarter of -$2.211 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$2.211 million, or -$0.46 per share. This compares with -$2.763 million, or -$3.31 per share, last year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.211 Mln. vs. -$2.763 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.46 vs. -$3.31 last year.

