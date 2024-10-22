ZyVersa Therapeutics announces publication of data on obesity, neuroinflammation

ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) highlights data published in the peer-reviewed journal, Aging Cell, demonstrating that obesity in older adults or prolonged duration of obesity in the younger population resulted in inflammation and suppression of neurotrophic/neuroprotective factors in the brain, indicating that age and duration of obesity are critical risk factors for neurodegenerative diseases. The paper titled, Age and duration of obesity modulate the inflammatory response and expression of neuroprotective factors in mammalian female brain, summarizes research conducted in a diet-induced obesity mouse model. To characterize the effects of age and duration of obesity, adolescent and mature adult female mice were fed a high fat diet for either 13 or 26 weeks. Age-matched control mice were fed a standard diet. Key findings: HFD induced a typical obesity phenotype in mice independent of age and duration; Significant weight gain, increase in fat cell size, and subcutaneous adipose tissue inflammation; At 13 weeks, adolescent obese mice developed a limited inflammatory response in the hypothalamus, but when the duration was extended to 26 weeks: A systemic inflammatory response was demonstrated; Inflammation was demonstrated in visceral adipose tissue, which is responsible for comorbidities, and in all three brain regions studied; Neurotrophic/neuroprotective factors were suppressed; Microgliosis and astrogliosis developed, which are associated with brain damage; Unlike adolescent mice at 13 weeks, mature adult mice demonstrated systemic inflammation and suppression of neurotrophic/neuroprotective factors in all three brain regions studied. This was sustained through the 26-week study, suggesting that advanced age may negatively affect obesity outcomes earlier than in younger individuals.

