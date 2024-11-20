ZyVersa Therapeutics announces publication on ASC Inhibitor IC 100

ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) announces newly published data demonstrating that stroke-related cardiovascular injury and dysfunction is induced by AIM2 inflammasome activation and pyroptosis in the heart, which can be blocked by Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100. “These data demonstrate the potential for IC 100 to attenuate stroke-related cardiovascular disease which is common in patients living with obesity. According to the American Heart Association, obesity-related cardiovascular disease deaths tripled between 1999 and 2020, and this is expected to continue to increase without effective therapeutic options,” said Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President. “We are excited about the potential of IC 100 to effectively control the inflammation that drives stroke-related cardiovascular injury and dysfunction. Unlike the NLRP3 inhibitors in development, IC 100 targets ASC to inhibit activation of multiple inflammasomes, including AIM2, which triggered the systemic inflammatory response affecting the heart after stroke in this study. More importantly, IC 100 uniquely disrupts the function of ASC specks to attenuate chronic, systemic inflammation leading to comorbidities.”

