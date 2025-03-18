ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces Promising Data for Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 in Obesity-Associated Cardiomyopathy Treatment

ZyVersa Therapeutics announces promising data on Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for treating obesity-associated cardiomyopathy.

Quiver AI Summary

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. announced promising results from a study on its Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, which may serve as an effective treatment for obesity-associated cardiomyopathy (OAC), a condition characterized by heart muscle abnormalities that severely impact survival rates. The data demonstrated that inhibiting the NLRP3 inflammasome can reduce inflammation, heart muscle enlargement, and fibrosis, while improving heart function in an animal model of diet-induced obesity. With a five-year survival rate of less than 50% for OAC, these findings underscore the therapeutic potential of IC 100, which targets several inflammasomes to better control inflammation. ZyVersa's efforts aim to address the critical cardiovascular issues arising from obesity, with IC 100 being developed as the lead indication for obesity-related metabolic complications.

Potential Positives

Data published in a peer-reviewed journal support the efficacy of ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 as a potential treatment for obesity-associated cardiomyopathy, addressing a serious medical condition with low survival rates.

The findings demonstrate that IC 100 effectively reduces inflammation, cardiac tissue enlargement, and improves heart function in a relevant animal model, indicating promising therapeutic potential.

ZyVersa is positioned within a high-value market associated with obesity and its cardiovascular complications, with a total accessible market exceeding $100 billion.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that obesity-associated cardiomyopathy has a low five-year survival rate of less than 50%, which reflects the seriousness of the condition and the significant challenge ZyVersa faces in developing effective treatments.

The reliance on animal model data, particularly in a diet-induced obesity mouse model, raises questions about the applicability and efficacy of the results in human clinical settings.

The cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements emphasize the uncertainties in the company's future, including risks related to product development, market acceptance, and financial projections, which might concern investors and stakeholders.

FAQ

What is obesity-associated cardiomyopathy?

Obesity-associated cardiomyopathy (OAC) is a condition where heart muscle becomes structurally and functionally abnormal due to obesity, impairing blood pumping ability.

How does NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition affect heart health?

NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition reduces inflammation and cardiac dysfunction, improving heart function in obesity-associated cardiomyopathy according to recent studies.

What is ZyVersa's Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100?

IC 100 is a novel monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit multiple inflammasomes, aiming to treat obesity-related cardiovascular comorbidities effectively.

What were the key findings from the animal model study?

The study showed that NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition reduced heart inflammation, prevented myocardial hypertrophy, and restored proper heart function in obese mice.

What is ZyVersa Therapeutics focused on developing?

ZyVersa Therapeutics is focused on developing first-in-class drugs for inflammatory and kidney diseases, with IC 100 targeting obesity-related complications as a lead indication.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZVSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ZVSA stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





In obesity-associated cardiomyopathy (OAC), heart muscle is structurally and functionally abnormal, impairing the ability to effectively pump blood. Five-year survival rate is less than 50%, with congestive heart failure and sudden cardiac death predominant causes of death.



In obesity-associated cardiomyopathy (OAC), heart muscle is structurally and functionally abnormal, impairing the ability to effectively pump blood. Five-year survival rate is less than 50%, with congestive heart failure and sudden cardiac death predominant causes of death.



Data showed that NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition attenuated inflammation, heart muscle enlargement and fibrosis, and improved heart function.



Data showed that NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition attenuated inflammation, heart muscle enlargement and fibrosis, and improved heart function.



Data support the potential of ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 as an effective treatment option for patients with obesity and its associated cardiovascular comorbidities.











WESTON, Fla., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, highlights newly published animal model data demonstrating that inflammasome inhibition attenuates obesity-associated cardiomyopathy, which has a 5-year survival rate <50%.





“These data contribute to a growing body of scientific evidence that obesity-related heart disease can be attenuated with inflammasome inhibition, providing support for ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 as a potential therapeutic option for this obesity-related metabolic comorbidity,” said Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President. “Various cardiovascular diseases are associated with activation of multiple inflammasomes (NLRP1, NLRP3, NLRC4, and AIM2). IC 100, which targets the ASC component of inflammasomes, inhibits all four of these inflammasomes, which we believe will lead to better control of inflammation than targeting just the NLRP3 inflammasome. Likewise, IC 100 inhibits the function of ASC Specks released from inflamed, injured cells that spread inflammation to surrounding tissues leading to development and progression of comorbidities, such as heart disease.”





The article published in the peer-reviewed



Journal of the American Heart Association



was titled





Impeding Nucleotide-Binding Oligomerization Domain-Like Receptor 3 Inflammasome Ameliorates Cardiac Remodeling and Dysfunction in Obesity-Associated Cardiomyopathy





. The researchers report data from studies conducted in a diet-induced obesity cardiomyopathy mouse model.







Key Findings







NLRP3 Inflammasome Inhibition:







Reduced body weight and fasting blood glucose in obese mice after 24 weeks on a high fat diet.



Reduced body weight and fasting blood glucose in obese mice after 24 weeks on a high fat diet.



Reduced cardiac inflammation.



Reduced cardiac inflammation.



Prevented myocardial hypertrophy (enlarged heart muscle), fibrosis, and cardiac dysfunction (both systolic and diastolic), restoring maximal oxygen consumption rate.



Prevented myocardial hypertrophy (enlarged heart muscle), fibrosis, and cardiac dysfunction (both systolic and diastolic), restoring maximal oxygen consumption rate.



Attenuated cardiac lipid accumulation that promotes progression of obesity-induced heart failure.







The authors concluded, “Our study confirms that aberrant NLRP3 inflammasome activation in cardiomyocytes worsens obesity-associated cardiomyopathy and implicates inhibition of NLRP3 inflammasome as a potent therapeutic approach for obesity cardiomyopathy.”







About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100







IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, and Pyrin. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC in ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity with certain metabolic complications. To review a white paper summarizing the mechanism of action and preclinical data for IC 100,





Click Here





.







About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.







ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with inflammatory or kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. We are well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated monoclonal antibody, Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, and in kidney disease with phase 2 Cholesterol Efflux Mediator



TM



VAR 200. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity and its associated metabolic complications, and for VAR 200, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Each therapeutic area offers a “pipeline within a product,” with potential for numerous indications. The total accessible market is over $100 billion. For more information, please visit





www.zyversa.com





.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc (“ZyVersa”) uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa’s planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa’s preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa’s plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa’s product candidates; ZyVersa’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.





New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.







Corporate, Media, and IR Contact:







Karen Cashmere





Chief Commercial Officer









kcashmere@zyversa.com













786-251-9641



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.