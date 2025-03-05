ZyVersa Therapeutics Advances Cardio-Metabolic Treatment With IC 100 In Obese Animal Model

(RTTNews) - ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) has announced new data showing that its Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 significantly improves heart function, reduces inflammation, and restores glucose homeostasis in an obese animal model of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction or HFpEF and type 2 diabetes.

The data highlights the potential of IC 100 as a promising treatment for obesity-related cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

The study found that IC 100 reduced cardiac inflammation, improved diastolic heart function, and decreased fat mass and adipocyte size.

It also enhanced insulin sensitivity and glucose regulation, positioning IC 100 as a therapeutic candidate for HFpEF and its comorbidities.

The research supports ZyVersa's ongoing efforts to leverage IC 100 in treating metabolic complications associated with obesity.

Currently, ZVSA is trading at $1.06 up by 1.45 percent on the Nasdaq.

