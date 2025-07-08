ZyVersa Secures $2 Mln Through Warrant Inducement Deal With Institutional Investor

(RTTNews) - ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA), a clinical-stage biopharma firm focused on renal and inflammatory diseases, has entered into a warrant inducement agreement with a single institutional investor.

The agreement allows for the immediate exercise of Series A-2 and A-3 Warrants, covering 957,200 and 2,105,265 shares of common stock, respectively, at a reduced price of $0.67 per share. The transaction generated approximately $2 million in gross proceeds before expenses, which ZyVersa plans to use for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In return for the immediate exercise of the existing warrants, the investor will receive new Series A-4 Warrants in a private placement, granting rights to purchase up to 6,124,930 additional shares at the same $0.67 exercise price. These new warrants will become exercisable following shareholder approval and will remain valid for five years thereafter. The deal is expected to close around July 9, 2025, pending customary conditions.

ZVSA currently trades at $1.03, or 58.4128% higher on the NasdaqCM.

