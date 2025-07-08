Markets
ZVSA

ZyVersa Secures $2 Mln Through Warrant Inducement Deal With Institutional Investor

July 08, 2025 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA), a clinical-stage biopharma firm focused on renal and inflammatory diseases, has entered into a warrant inducement agreement with a single institutional investor.

The agreement allows for the immediate exercise of Series A-2 and A-3 Warrants, covering 957,200 and 2,105,265 shares of common stock, respectively, at a reduced price of $0.67 per share. The transaction generated approximately $2 million in gross proceeds before expenses, which ZyVersa plans to use for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In return for the immediate exercise of the existing warrants, the investor will receive new Series A-4 Warrants in a private placement, granting rights to purchase up to 6,124,930 additional shares at the same $0.67 exercise price. These new warrants will become exercisable following shareholder approval and will remain valid for five years thereafter. The deal is expected to close around July 9, 2025, pending customary conditions.

ZVSA currently trades at $1.03, or 58.4128% higher on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZVSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.