ZyVersa Jumps 32% After AIM2 And NLRP3 Inflammasomes Promote Atherosclerosis In Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) announced publication of an article in the peer-reviewed journal, Diabetes, demonstrating that AIM2 and NLRP3 inflammasome activation contributes to development of atherosclerosis in two different animal models of type 1 diabetes.

Key findings reported in the paper include that diabetic animals demonstrated activation of inflammasome pathways, based on increased levels of plasma IL-1ß and IL-18, and elevated levels of cleaved caspase- 1 in the peritoneal cavity fluid.

The company said that diabetic mice deficient in NLRP3 and/or AIM2 had reduced aortic lesion size compared to diabetic controls, indicating that NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasome activation contributes to atherosclerotic lesion development.

"The research published in Diabetes reinforces that inhibition of multiple types of inflammasomes, not just NLRP3, may be required to effectively control inflammation in diseases, such as atherosclerosis, in which activation of more than one type of inflammasome is pathogenic," commented Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President. "ZyVersa's Inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 is designed to inhibit formation of multiple types of inflammasomes and their associated ASC specks to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation contributing to numerous diseases."

