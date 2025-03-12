ZyVersa Highlights Data Showing IC 100's Potential In Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

(RTTNews) - ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA), Wednesday announced that newly published data support the potential of its inflammasome ASC Inhibitor, IC 100, in treating Alzheimer's disease or AD.

The data, published in Immunity, demonstrate that NLRP3 inhibition with IC 100 reduced neuroinflammation and amyloid beta or Aß buildup in a mouse model of AD, key features of the disease.

The study shows that inhibiting NLRP3 led to increased Aß clearance by microglia, improving their function and mitigating disease progression.

The data further suggest that IC 100 could serve as a therapeutic option for AD and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's, by targeting the ASC component of inflammasomes.

"We are encouraged by the preclinical data for IC 100 and its potential to address the underlying mechanisms of neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's," said Stephen C. Glover, CEO of ZyVersa.

He further stated that "This could pave the way for new treatment options for patients with AD and other neurological conditions."

IC 100 is currently being studied for its role in both inflammatory and metabolic diseases, with future plans for further research into its effects on Parkinson's disease.

Currently, ZVSA is trading at $0.85 down by 8.03 percent on the Nasdaq.

