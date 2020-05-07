Zynga's (ZNGA) Q1 Loss Narrows Year Over Year, Revenues Rise

Zynga ZNGA reported first-quarter 2020 loss of 11 cents per share. The figure was narrower than a loss of 14 cents reported in the year-ago period.



Revenues jumped 52.1% year over year to $403.8 million driven by strength in live services, and robust growth in international markets.



In particular, Merge Dragons!, Empires & Puzzles, and contributions from Merge Magic! and Game of Thrones Slots Casino drove top-line growth in the reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at 5 cents per share and $406 million, respectively.



Total bookings came in at $425 million, up 18.1% year over year driven by strong mobile bookings. The consensus mark for bookings was pegged at $406 million.

Quarter Details



Zynga’s online game revenues (85.3% of total revenues) increased 72% year over year to $344.4 million on the back of its five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! and strong player engagements across titles as a result of coronavirus induced self-quarantine by users globally.



Notably, Empires & Puzzles and Social Slots portfolio witnessed record revenues and bookings in the reported quarter.



Advertising revenues (14.7% of total revenue) and advertisement bookings (13.9% of total bookings) decreased 8.9% and 8.7%, respectively year over year to $59.4 million and $59.2 million attributed to lower advertising demand as a result of coronavirus lockdown.



Mobile revenues (95.8% of total revenue) and mobile bookings increased 57.3% and 19.7%, respectively year over year to $387 million and $405.5 million. The increase was driven by robust live services performance.



CSR2 was a solid contributor in the first quarter with the successful launch of Elite Customs — a new feature allowing players to customize and upgrade their car collections using new liveries, interiors, wheel upgrades and more — and a second Legends pack.



On a geographic basis, revenues from the United States (60.1% of total revenues) increased 41.3% year over year to $243 million.



Moreover, International revenues (39.9% of total revenues) increased 73.1% to $161 million. The company benefited from self-publishing of Empires & Puzzles in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan in the first quarter.



User-Base Details



In the first quarter, user pay revenues were $344 million, up 72% year over year, and user pay bookings were $366 million, up 24% year over year.



However, Zynga’s average mobile daily active users (DAUs) decreased 7% year over year to 21 million. The addition of Empires & Puzzles and Merge Magic! was more than offset by decreases in older mobile titles such as Zynga Poker and chat games.



Moreover, average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) decreased 5% year over year to 68 million in the reported quarter, primarily due to declines in Zynga Poker, chat games and older mobile titles, partially offset by the additions of Empires & Puzzles, Merge Magic! and Merge Dragons!.



On a sequential basis, both mobile DAUs and mobile MAUs increased modestly, led by growth in the company’s Casual Cards portfolio and Words With Friends.



Average mobile daily bookings per average mobile DAU (ABPU) grew 27% year over year to $0.216 in the reported quarter.



Operating Details



GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues expanded to 64% from 54% in the year-ago quarter due to a lower net increase in deferred revenues.



Non-GAAP operating expenses (51.6% of total revenue) increased 13.6% year over year to $208.4 million in the reported quarter primarily due to increase in sales and market investments.



Non-GAAP research & development (R&D), general & administrative (G&A) and sales & marketing (S&M) expenses increased 3.8%, 8.6% and 21% year over year, to $67.1 million, $21.2 million and $120.1 million, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA was $68.5 million against a negative $18.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Balance Sheet



As of Mar 31, 2020, Zynga had cash and cash equivalents & short-term investments of approximately $1.26 billion compared with $1.36 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



Cash flow used in operating activities in first-quarter 2020 was $35.1 million compared with $94 million cash flow provided from operating activities in fourth-quarter 2019. Free cash flow was negative $43.7 million in the first quarter compared with $89.2 million in the previous quarter.



Guidance



For second-quarter 2020, Zynga expects revenues of $400 million and bookings of $460 million.



Management expects the top line to benefit from mobile live services with expected sequential growth across its five forever franchises as well as the year-over-year additions of Merge Magic! and Game of Thrones Slots Casino.



Operating expense is expected to increase sequentially. Adjusted EBIDTA is expected to be $32 million. Net loss is expected to be $60 million.



For 2020, management expects revenues of $1.65 billion and bookings of $1.8 billion.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Currently, Zynga carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Electronic Arts EA, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Netflix Inc. NFLX are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Consumer & Discretionary sector. Electronic Arts sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Activision Blizzard and Netflix carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and Netflix is 8.1%, 12.2% and 30%, respectively.



