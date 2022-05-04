Zynga (ZNGA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Zynga ZNGA is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 9. In January, Zynga entered into a definitive agreement with Take-Two Interactive TTWO.



Per the agreement, Take-Two Interactive will acquire all outstanding shares of the former. The acquisition, as announced, is a cash-and-stock deal, implying an enterprise of $12.7 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $735.25 million, indicating an increase of 2.19% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 9 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12.50%.



The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 34.72%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence Q1 Results

Zynga’s first-quarter 2022 performance is expected to have benefited from the growing popularity and user base expansion of live services on mobile platforms, social networking platforms, consoles and several other platforms.



The company’s top line is being driven by the growing popularity of several social games, including CSR Racing, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Zynga Poker and Empire & Puzzles.



In the last reported quarter, Zynga’s average mobile daily active users (DAUs) moved up 3% year over year to 37 million. Average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) soared 38% year over year to 184 million.



Zynga has been leveraging its technology to improve user engagement, enhance existing games and launch and acquire new games to expand the Zynga portfolio. This is likely to have impacted growth of daily average users and monthly average users in the to-be-reported quarter.



The consensus mark for daily average users is pegged at 40.50 million for the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for bookings is currently pegged at $749 million, indicating growth of 4.02% year over year.



To grow its revenue levels, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been increasingly focusing on effectively monetizing its players through advertising and other strategies to aid the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Zynga’s revenue also depends on its ability to publish the games on mobile platforms, primarily Google’s GOOGL Android and Apple’s AAPL iOS.



In 2021, Zynga received 50% of its revenues and bookings via Apple. Via Google, Zynga received 46% of its revenues and 45% of its net bookings.

Key Q1 Developments

In the first quarter, Zynga announced that NaturalMotion, a subsidiary of Zynga, would carry on with its collaboration with Digital Platforms and Universal Games to launch Fast & Furious Saga 9, an expansion of Zynga’s popular franchise CSR Racing 2.



The company also announced a collaboration campaign between its two flagships games, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells and Words With Friends 2.



Zynga announced that its subsidiary and developer of Golf Rival, StarLark started the Lunar New Year with a series of themed in-game events set on a brand-new golf course.



