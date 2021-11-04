Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $7.06, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had lost 1.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZNGA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ZNGA to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $664.6 million, up 5.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion, which would represent changes of +414.29% and +24.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZNGA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZNGA currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note ZNGA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.87, so we one might conclude that ZNGA is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.