Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $7.38, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had lost 1.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

ZNGA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ZNGA to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $664.6 million, up 5.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion, which would represent changes of +414.29% and +24.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZNGA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ZNGA currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZNGA has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.29, which means ZNGA is trading at a discount to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

