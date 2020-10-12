Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $9.30, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had gained 9.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.44%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZNGA as it approaches its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $627.14 million, up 58.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $2.22 billion, which would represent changes of +3500% and +41.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZNGA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.19% higher. ZNGA currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note ZNGA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.42.

It is also worth noting that ZNGA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Gaming stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

