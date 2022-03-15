Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zynga (ZNGA) closed the most recent trading day at $8.85, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had lost 2.21% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zynga as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $735.25 million, up 2.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion, which would represent changes of +42.86% and +11.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zynga. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Zynga is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Zynga is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.16.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.