Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $9.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 6.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZNGA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 275% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $494.20 million, up 31.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2900% and +18.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZNGA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.25% higher. ZNGA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ZNGA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.92.

Investors should also note that ZNGA has a PEG ratio of 2.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ZNGA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

