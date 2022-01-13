Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

Zynga (ZNGA) closed the most recent trading day at $9.06, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had gained 43.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Zynga will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Zynga to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $721.09 million, up 3.17% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zynga. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. Zynga is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Zynga currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.05.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.