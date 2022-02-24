Zynga (ZNGA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.54, changing hands as low as $8.48 per share. Zynga Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZNGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZNGA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.57 per share, with $11.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.