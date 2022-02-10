Zynga (ZNGA) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y
Zynga ZNGA reported a loss of 6 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021. The company had reported a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Quarterly revenues increased 12.9% year over year to $695.4 million on broad-based strength in live services.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at 8 cents per share and $720 million, respectively.
Total bookings came in at $727 million, up 4% year on year on strong mobile bookings. The consensus mark for bookings was pegged at $720 million.
Zynga Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Zynga Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zynga Inc. Quote
Quarter Details
Zynga’s online game or user-pay revenues (76.8% of total revenues) increased 7.1% year over year to $534 million.
Advertising and other revenues (23.2% of total revenues) increased 37.5% year over year to $161.4 million. Advertisement bookings (24.7% of total bookings) rose 46.3% year over year to $171.5 million.
Mobile revenues (96.9% of total revenues) and mobile bookings increased 13.5% and 2.3% year over year to $673.9 million and $695 million, respectively. The upside was driven by robust live services performance.
The company’s revenues have benefitted from live services. Growth in advertising, particularly from Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio, and contributions from Chartboost as well as FarmVille 3 and Golf Rival have driven the top line. Rollic now includes16 game titles that have reached the #1 or #2 top free downloaded game positions in the U.S. App Store.
User Base Details
In the fourth quarter, user-pay bookings were $555 million, down 5% year over year. The downside was caused by tougher year-over-year comparisons.
Zynga’s average mobile daily active users (DAUs) moved up 3% year over year to 37 million. Average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) soared 38% year over year to 184 million in the reported quarter.
The solid uptick in user count was driven by contributions from Rollic’s hyper-casual game portfolio.
Average mobile daily bookings per average mobile DAU (ABPU) declined 1% year over year to $0.204.
Operating Details
Non-GAAP operating expenses (49.1% of total bookings) rose 7.8% year over year to $357.1 million in the reported quarter due to higher marketing investments.
Non-GAAP research & development (R&D) and sales & marketing (S&M) expenses shot up 27.4% and 2.6% year over year to $93.9 million and $234.7 million, respectively. General & administrative (G&A) expenses declined 1.3% year over year to $22.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA came in at $146.6 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $89.9 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2021, Zynga had cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments of $1.15 billion compared with $1.34 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.
Cash flow used by operating activities in fourth-quarter 2021 was $158.1 million compared with the previous quarter’s $98.6 million and the year-ago quarter’s level of $205.9 million. Free cash flow was $152.40 million in the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter’s free cash flow of $96.1 million and the year-ago quarter’s $203.2 million.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Zynga carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
ZNGA shares have declined 23.4% in the past year against the Zacks Gaming industry’s plunge of 22.3% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 22.3%.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Cedar Fair FUN and Crocs CROX, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Gildan Activewear GIL, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Cedar Fair is set to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.
FUN is up 39.8% in the past year against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s decline of 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 22%.
Crocs is set to announce fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 16.
CROX is up 36.4% in the past year against the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry’s decline of 6.2% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 22% in the past year.
Gildan Activewear is set to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23.
GIL is up 49.9% in the past year against the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry’s decline of 6.2% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 22%.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.