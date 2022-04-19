Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $9.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had lost 1.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.42%.

Zynga will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Zynga is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $735.25 million, up 2.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.29% and +11.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zynga. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower. Zynga currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Zynga currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.28.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.