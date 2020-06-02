Zynga (ZNGA) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.6% in Session

Zynga Inc. ZNGA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 33.2% in the past one-month time frame.



The stock gained after the company reported that it has entered into a definitive deal to purchase the leading mobile gaming company, Peak, for $1.8 billion.



The company has seen five positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Zynga. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Zynga currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Zynga Inc. Price

Zynga Inc. price | Zynga Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Gaming industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.