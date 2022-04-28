Zynga (ZNGA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $8.39, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had lost 9.44% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.59% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Zynga will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Zynga is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $735.25 million, up 2.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.29% and +11.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zynga. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower. Zynga is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zynga has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.23 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.87, so we one might conclude that Zynga is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

