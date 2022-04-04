Zynga (ZNGA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $9.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had gained 0.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zynga as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Zynga is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $735.25 million, up 2.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion, which would represent changes of +42.86% and +11.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zynga. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Zynga currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Zynga is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.32.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

