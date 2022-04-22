Zynga (ZNGA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $8.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had lost 3.74% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.3% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Zynga will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $735.25 million, up 2.19% from the prior-year quarter.

ZNGA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.29% and +11.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zynga. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.52% lower. Zynga currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zynga has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.25 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.99, so we one might conclude that Zynga is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZNGA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

