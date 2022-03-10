Zynga (ZNGA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $9.17, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had lost 0.33% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Zynga will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $735.25 million, up 2.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.86% and +11.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zynga should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher within the past month. Zynga is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Zynga is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.91, which means Zynga is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

