Zynga (ZNGA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zynga (ZNGA) closed at $7.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had gained 20.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 18.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 21.82%.

ZNGA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020. On that day, ZNGA is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 141.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $403.32 million, up 12.19% from the prior-year quarter.

ZNGA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2200% and +11.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZNGA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.2% lower. ZNGA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ZNGA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.31.

Meanwhile, ZNGA's PEG ratio is currently 2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Gaming stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

