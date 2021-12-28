Zynga (ZNGA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zynga (ZNGA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.40, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of "FarmVille" and other online games had gained 4.05% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.14% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zynga as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Zynga to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $721.09 million, up 3.17% from the prior-year quarter.

ZNGA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +471.43% and +24.24%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zynga. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Zynga is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Zynga's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.25, so we one might conclude that Zynga is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

