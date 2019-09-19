Zynga (ZNGA) Boosts Gaming Lineup with Merge Magic! Launch

Zynga’s ZNGA Gram Games studio recently launched Merge Magic!, a new mobile game in its hit series of Merge titles available for iOS and Android as a free-to-play download.



Merge Magic! is an adventure puzzle game with more than 80 challenges. The game is based in the fantasy world of Mythia where players merge various creatures and magical beasts to lift the curse on mysterious new worlds.



Additionally, players discover enchanted tales, evil witches and various innovated hybrid animals like Peacat through the course of the game. Also, players can match new items to win rewards and unlock surprises.



Popular Franchises Drive Revenues



Notably, Zynga has been one of the top-performing gaming stocks on a year-to-date basis. Shares have returned 53.7% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rally of 9.5%.

The company’s mobile gaming portfolio strength has been its major growth driver in recent times. Zynga is benefiting from growth in mobile live services supported by its five franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons!.



Additionally, games like Words With Friends and CSR2 continue to boost bookings growth. Moreover, integration of Gram Games and Small Giant Games are major growth drivers.



Notably, the company’s recent launches include Game of Thrones Slots Casino. With new releases that feature exciting content, Zynga is expected to further engage users, thereby driving top-line.



Competition Intensifies



Zynga faces significant competition from the likes of Activision ATVI, Electronic Arts EA and Gluu Mobile GLUU, among others.



Notably, EA has a solid lineup of releases, including the upcoming NBA Live 20, Plants vs. Zombies, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Moreover, Activision’s upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a game changer.



Nevertheless, Zynga’s strength in franchises of games, exciting content and new releases poise it well for near-term growth.



