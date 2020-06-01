US Markets
ZNGA

Zynga to buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 bln - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROBERT GALBRAITH

Zynga Inc has agreed to buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau.

June 1 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc ZNGA.O has agreed to buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau.

The deal, slated to be Zynga's biggest yet, will comprise $900 million in cash and $900 million in stock, and will be completed in the third quarter, Gibeau said in an interview, Bloomberg reported.

Zynga did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company, once known for its Facebook-based desktop games such as "FarmVille", has been focusing on mobile-centric games and acquisitions of smaller studios such as Gram Games, Small Giant Games and the card and board games studio of Peak Games to fuel growth.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZNGA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular