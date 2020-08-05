Zynga To Buy Rollic - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has agreed to acquire Istanbul-based Rollic, a mobile games developer and publisher. Rollic's titles currently have more than 5 million mobile daily active users and 65 million mobile monthly active users. Zynga will acquire 80% of Rollic for $168 million in cash. Over the next three years, Zynga will acquire the remaining 20% in equal installments.

Games released by Rollic include Go Knots 3D, Flipper Dunk, Onnect - Pair Matching Puzzle, Pixel Shot 3D, Picker 3D, Repair Master 3D, Tangle Master 3D, Water Shooty, and Wheel Smash.

